Martes, 6 Febrero 2018
Uma Thurman publica el vídeo de su accidente en 'Kill Bill 2'

La actriz publica las imágenes del rodaje en su perfil de Instagram y sale en defensa de Tarantino
Uma Thurman, en Kill Bill. ARCHIVO

Uma Thurman ha utilizado su perfil de Instagram para publicar el vídeo de su accidente, durante el rodaje de 'Kill Bill 2'.

La actriz ha acompañado esta publicación de un extenso mensaje en el que explica todo lo acontecido. Según apunta Uma Thurman, ella no se sentía cómoda rodando esta escena y pidió un actor especialista en acción para la misma. Fue el propio Tarantino, director de la película, quien la convenció de que todo iría bien y que no había ningún peligro en esa escena. Nada más lejos de la realidad, ya que Uma Thurman se puso al volante del coche y sufrió un accidente en el que recibió un fuerte golpe, tal y como muestran las imágenes que ella misma ha publicado.

i post this clip to memorialize it's full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.

Una publicación compartida de Uma Thurman (@ithurman)


El propio Tarantino reconoció haber cometido errores durante el rodaje de 'Kill Bill 2'. En concreto, el directo admitió haber convencido a Thurman para rodar dicha escena. "No la obligué a subirse al coche, pero ella confío en mí y me creyó", aseguró. Tras esa decisión, Tarantino se mostró arrepentido por esa actitud. Ahora, Uma Thurman ha reconocido la dureza de esos momentos, pero también ha aprovechado la confianza que Tarantino depositó en ella y le ha excusado de su decisión.

